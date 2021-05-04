Research Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXRH. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $107.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

