Research Analysts Set Expectations for Exelixis, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

EXEL stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.