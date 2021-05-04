Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cricut (EWTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ: EWTX) recently:

4/26/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cricut is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

EWTX opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

