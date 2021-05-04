Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $60.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 196.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 145.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 63,672.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,754 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.