Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.02. 56,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,298. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

