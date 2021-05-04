Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has $35.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REGI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $52.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.68. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,169,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 142,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

