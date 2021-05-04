Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Down 23.7% in April

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RNECY opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02).

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

