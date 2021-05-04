RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $189.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $137.90 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $16,280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $2,276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

