Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $164.55 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $165.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

