Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 271,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,731,000 after buying an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,693. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $173.93 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.