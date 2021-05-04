Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $209.99. 57,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,515. Target Co. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $212.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

