Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Kemper by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

