Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,183 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 72.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.5% in the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $386.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

