Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 935 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $192.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average is $160.19. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $192.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.81.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

