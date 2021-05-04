Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Announces Earnings Results

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Shares of RBC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,820. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $159.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.