Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.81.

Shares of RWT opened at $11.25 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

