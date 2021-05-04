Redrow (LON:RDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $707.20

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 707.20 ($9.24) and last traded at GBX 694.80 ($9.08), with a volume of 177879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 691.20 ($9.03).

RDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 666 ($8.70) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

Get Redrow alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 651.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 561.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.