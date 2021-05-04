RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,149.00

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00072164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.33 or 0.00874630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.02 or 0.09873424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00100793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00046550 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

