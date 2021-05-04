Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post sales of $253.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.80 million to $256.60 million. Redfin reported sales of $191.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.24. 1,198,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

