Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

4/27/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

4/26/2021 – GCM Grosvenor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/23/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.50.

4/19/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

4/14/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

4/13/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/31/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/30/2021 – GCM Grosvenor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.17. 499,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.52. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

Get GCM Grosvenor Inc alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.