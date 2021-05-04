Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $469.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Nonetheless, the company’s higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Moreover, forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are perpetual woes.”

4/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $469.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/5/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $349.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.55. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.55 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,917 shares of company stock valued at $13,213,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 68,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

