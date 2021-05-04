Realty Income (NYSE:O) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Realty Income alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.