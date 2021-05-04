RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Up 27.9% in April

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. CM Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $98.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.60. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

