Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,668,384 shares in the company, valued at C$44,226,596.93.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total value of C$55,013.10.

On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total value of C$51,488.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total value of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$47,441.70.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$16.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.79. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REAL. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

