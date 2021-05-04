Ready Capital (RC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. 4,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

RC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

