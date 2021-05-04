Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Reduced by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 202,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.46. 70,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,329. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

