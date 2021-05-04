Rayonier (RYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Rayonier has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.32-0.41 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rayonier alerts:

NYSE RYN opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.75 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.