Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -96.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.50. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,016,388.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $24,646,318.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,601,281 over the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Fastly by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

