Raymond James Raises DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $56.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

