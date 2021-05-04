Raymond James Lowers Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $55.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 87.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of MAXR stock traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. 353,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

