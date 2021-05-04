Raymond James Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after buying an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after buying an additional 919,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $18,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

