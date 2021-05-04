Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

NEM stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

