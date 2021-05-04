Raymond James Analysts Give Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) a $74.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.38.

Shares of AEM opened at $66.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

