Ravencoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $152.03 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00085238 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00269514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.00182628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,698,940,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

