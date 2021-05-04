Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Shares of RNGR opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $93.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

RNGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.