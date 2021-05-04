Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rambus updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

