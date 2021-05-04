Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cowen upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen now has a $152.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00. Ralph Lauren traded as high as $137.04 and last traded at $135.27, with a volume of 1735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.31.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -109.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.91.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

