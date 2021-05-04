Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.22.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Radius Health by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

