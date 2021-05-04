Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,736 shares of company stock worth $36,924,076 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Shares of CRM traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.81. The stock had a trading volume of 58,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,737. The company has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

