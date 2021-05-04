Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,333. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $61.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

