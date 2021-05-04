Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $580,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.24. The company had a trading volume of 924,371 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

