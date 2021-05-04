Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 556,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after acquiring an additional 641,326 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,032,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,186,000 after acquiring an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

