Quarterhill (QTRHF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 17.97%.

OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

