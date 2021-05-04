QuarkChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $176.88 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $176.88 million and $8.09 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

