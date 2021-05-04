Quantstamp (QSP) Price Tops $0.0875

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $62.46 million and $2.74 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00079034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00848125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.29 or 0.09736343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00099760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

