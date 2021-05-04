Quanterix (QTRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Quanterix to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. 1,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,734. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

QTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,483 shares of company stock worth $1,385,718. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.