Qualys (QLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QLYS stock opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.90. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

