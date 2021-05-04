QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,026.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,295,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $169,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310,703 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.86. 413,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,514,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

