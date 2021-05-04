QASH (QASH) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $38.69 million and approximately $668,934.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00080539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.55 or 0.00868220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.62 or 0.09860184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00100433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045422 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.