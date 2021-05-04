Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for International Paper Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of International Paper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

NYSE IP opened at $58.94 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of International Paper by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.